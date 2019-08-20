Gardeners are needed to help maintain an allotment plot which is home to a thriving toddler group.

Kid's Patch runs at the Uffington Road allotments in Stamford to give children a taste of the outdoors in a safe and welcoming environment.

The all-weather sessions are run by Home-Start Lincolnshire and include garden activities, crafts, games and free play.

Children have fun at the Kid's Patch

Group worker Tessa Burrows said: "The neighbours are so supportive. They help out with watering and drop off plants for us, but we really need some extra help during the week."

She added: "Our aim is to get children outside enjoying the fresh air and learning about gardening and where food comes from.

"We also support parents and give them a chance to meet new people."

Home-Start group worker Tessa Burrows

The group regularly attracts up to 15 families but more are welcome.

Michelle Rae joined when her son Harry was a toddler and became a volunteer when he started school.

She said: "Harry was poorly when he was born but a Home-Start worker came out to help and kept me company when I couldn't get out. This is my chance to give something back.

"It's lovely to see the little ones grow and give them a place where children can just be children."

Volunteer Michelle Rae helps Isabelle Bennett, two, plant seeds

Childminder Kelly Feetham is a regular visitor.

She said: "I'm a great believer in outdoor play so I love this group. It's educational and everyone is lovely."

Mathilda Clarke-Squires, two, from Edith Weston joins the Kid's Patch fun

The free sessions run every Wednesday from 10am until midday in all weathers and cater for children up to 10 years old during school holidays.

If you can help out with the gardening call Home-Start Lincolnshire on 01507 308030.