Coco is a two-year-old Staffy cross who has arrived at Three Counties Dog Rescue because of a change of living arrangements for her previous owner.

She is a friendly girl but a little nervous on first meeting new people. Coco loves her toys and enjoys playing outside where she is quite boisterous. She is quite strong on her lead and will benefit from a harness. She is generally OK around other dogs but does not like cats.

At the moment she is under training with us and she will be a fabulous girl once she learns to calm down. She is learning fast.

Coco is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

Any children in the home should be over 10 to cope with Coco’s energy.

If you would like to consider Coco as your loving companion call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm). Leave a message and contact number of you can’t get through.