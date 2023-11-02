Bourne Fireworks event has been cancelled.

Due to take place on Saturday at Bowthorpe Park Farm for the first time, the event, which is organised by Bourne and District Round Table, has been cancelled due to “ongoing inclement weather conditions”.

In a statement, the Round Table said: “The persistent and heavy rain that we have experienced, along with the forecast for continued adverse weather, has left our car park unsuitable for use. Unfortunately, the venue is not accessible on foot, which has left us with no choice but to cancel the event in the interest of safety and accessibility.”

The fireworks event in Bourne on a previous year

Anyone who had bought tickets will be issued refunds.

But the cancellation of the event is expected to lose £10,000, which would have gone to local good causes.

The statement continued: “If you are in a position to help contribute to the costs incurred by the charities, we would greatly appreciate any donations, big or small, of your ticket money to support our charities. Your generosity will go a long way in helping us continue our charity work and future events. Please continue to follow our socials for updates on how you can make donations in the coming days.

“Please understand that the decision to cancel the event was made with the safety and well-being of our attendees in mind, and we are deeply saddened that this community event will now not take place this year.”

The event has been running for more than 40 years at Manning Road Playing Fields but organisers were forced to find a new venue due to the development of 121 new homes.

Bowthorpe Farm Park, near Witham-on-the-Hill, had offered to host the event and 2023 was due to be the first year at the new venue.