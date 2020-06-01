A stalwart, who has been at the centre of netball in Stamford since 1979, is hoping to soon continue her passion when games resume.

Linda Bryan, one of the founders of the Stamford Netball League, usually dedicates a lot of her life to netball.

However, the coronavirus crisis has meant that all practices and matches have had to be cancelled making it the longest amount of time Linda has ever had to have a break from netball for.