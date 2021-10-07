Friends have helped lift the spirits of a Stamford man as he fights cancer for a third time in 10 years.

An ongoing JustGiving page has raised £2,875 to help care for Zsolt's family as he undergoes his latest round of treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

On Sunday, Helga Estrada and her family hosted a bake sale at their Stamford home to help boost the coffers.

The Estrada family hosted Sunday's fundraiser - Mark (holding Liliana), Helga, Sofia and Astrid with just some of the goodies on offer at the sale. Photo: Alan Walters

As well as raising £795, the kindness also raised the morale of their friend.

"It was so incredible to see how many people have decided to put their effort, time and money to help me and my family in this very difficult time," said Zsolt.

"I was very touched and I'm so grateful for all the support I received.

Zsolt with his fiancee Karolina and five-year-old daughter Mia

"Despite all the negative and challenging things happening in my life, I feel very lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing, kind and generous people."

The event was supported by local businesses Rita’s World Food, El Ajolote Mexican Food, Sandija's Bakes and Cakes, and Emi Little Creations, as well as Stamford Anti-Racism Group.

"Zsolt was our gardener and is a friend," said Helga who also set up her own Crowdfunding page last month which has raised a further £1,071.

Rita's World Food was one of the local businesses to support the fundraising bake sale

"We are really lucky to have an amazing community who help each other a lot."

To donate, visit the Justgiving page here or Helga's GoFundMe site.

From left, supporters Naomi from Spain, who baked a cake for auction, Eva from the Czech Republic, event host Helga and Yvette from Stamford Anti-Racism Group