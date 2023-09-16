A cancer survivor was left both ‘broken and inspired’ after completing an epic challenge near the Arctic Circle.

Stamford adventurer Paul Lofthouse took part in the Iceland Coast to Coast, a five-day 264-mile cycle, run and kayak through the North Atlantic island’s dramatic landscapes.

Along the way he crossed glaciers and vast ash and lava fields, rafted and waded glacial rivers, and rested in tents and mountain cabins, while enduring sleep deprivation, lack of food, and cold and damp.

As well as enduring some tough weather conditions, Paul's journey also had 16,402ft of elevation

“The weather changed from the glorious to the gruesome and back again,” Paul said.

“For the prep days it started off beautifully, but became worse as the week went on to the point the last trek day was about to be cancelled due to safety concerns.

“Being on a bike in the rain with 30mph gusts is no joke, but then the weather broke and on the last day we ended up in t-shirts at the foot of Skogafoss, a stunning waterfall on the south coast.

Paul reaches the end of the road - the Skogafoss waterfall

“I was nursing aches in every muscle and joint, and I would happily do it all again.”

An engineer at Bakkavor Foods, in Bourne, Paul’s fundraising page has passed £6,200 for Children With Cancer UK, a charity close to his heart.

He was successfully treated for cancer in his late teens and thanks a health campaign for prompting him to seek help.

Paul was inspired by the contrasting landscapes of the North Atlantic island

Since then, Paul, who turns 50 this year, has been on a mission to raise awareness and has taken part in a series of fundraising events.

Soon after returning from his exhausting odyssey, he tagged on a run over Mount Snowden, the highest peak in Wales.

“It has been a mission of mine, especially with the younger generation,” he said.

“Cancer and its effect on families is not easy, and this challenge was never meant to be an easy one for me.

“But being in love with volcanic landscapes, Iceland broke and inspired me in equal measures!”

The challenge took Paul from the town of Blonduos, around 60 miles from the Arctic Circle, through the Icelandic Highlands which dominate the island, to the south coast.

The empty volcanic landscapes of Iceland

Iceland is also renowned for its geysers

“The first miles before I'd settled into the challenge were probably my lowest point as the scale of the country started to sink in and before I managed to find a rhythm,” he recalled.

“But once I got off the road out of Blonduos and on to trails across the volcanic landscape all that was forgotten. The aches and pains, head winds and solitude became just part of the daily journey.

“In such vast emptiness as the interior of the Icelandic highlands you just have to forget yourself and the discomfort because you’re on your own.”