A cancer survivor is to take on an epic endurance challenge across Iceland to support a health charity.

Paul Lofthouse, from Stamford, will next month attempt to cycle, run and kayak coast-to-coast across Iceland to raise money for the Children With Cancer UK charity.

The challenge, which begins on August 13, will involve 264 miles and 16,402ft of elevation – the equivalent of climbing more than half the height of Mount Everest from sea level - in just five days.

Paul is raising money and awareness for the Children With Cancer UK charity

“Cancer charities, especially those focusing on children and the young are very close to my heart,” he said.

Paul first became concerned about his health in his late teens, but it was largely thanks to an awareness raising health campaign which helped him get the right diagnosis.

“Unfortunately at the time I visited my local GP my own doctor was on holiday and was told by the locum standing in there was nothing to worry about,” he recalled.

“Thankfully at the time I'd seen several cancer charity posters explaining the importance of catching cancer early and the signs to look out for.

“That made me get them to re-check instead of accepting the first diagnosis at face value.”

Paul Lofthouse will cycle, run and kayak coast to coast in Iceland next month

He added: “If it wasn't for the knowledge that speed in these cases is key to getting successful treatment, I would have waited weeks before contacting the hospital to find this out, and the cancer would have spread.

“Thankfully once I was in the system, the NHS, doctors and nurses were fantastic, and after surgery and three years of CT scans I was given the all clear.”

Paul will celebrate his 50th birthday this year and is now a father of two daughters – Ellie and Nicole – as well as a guardian to Calleigh.

He has taken on a variety of endurance challenges to raise money and awareness for several cancer charities.

They include running over Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, and running 70 miles along Hadrian’s Wall in 16 hours.

Paul, who works as an engineer at Bakkavor Foods in Bourne, is a regular face on the starting line at the Rat Race Dirty Weekend at Burghley House, and has covered 280 miles and tackled 2,800 obstacles along the way.

His latest epic challenge is self-funded, including flights, hotels, bike and kit, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Visit Paul’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/icelandcoast2coast to donate.

“Over the years I've raised money with adventure running, white collar boxing, and obstacle course races, among other challenges,” Paul said.

“But to me, starting the conversation, especially with young people, is as important as raising money. If I've helped just one person then I think I've been successful.”