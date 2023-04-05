Who will be standing in your ward in the Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping town council elections?
The candidates vying for a seat on a town council have been revealed.
Elections for Stamford Town Council, Market Deeping Town Council and Bourne Town Council will take place alongside the voting for South Kesteven District Council on Thursday, May 4.
Below is the list of candidates standing in each of the relevant wards.
If they are standing for a party, it is indicated in brackets.
Stamford Town Council
All Saints North
Bret Allibone (Green)
Elaine Hooper (Ind)
Habib Rahman (Lib Dem)
Max Sawyer (Ind)
Sheila Sismore
All Saints South
Shaun Ford (Ind)
Breda-Rae Griffin (Con)
St George's
Barry Devereux (Ind)
Dave Dorson (Ind)
Ed Fancourt (Lab)
Gloria Johnson (Con)
Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem)
Jo Winterbourne (Lab)
St John's
Lindsey Adams
Lisa Brewin (Lib Dem)
Angela Carter-Begbie (Reform UK)
Yvette Diaz-Munoz (Ind)
Robin Morrison (Lab)
Daniel Paice
Marion Pitt (Ind)
Robert Sandall (Con)
Susan Sandall (Con)
Jonathan Waples (Lab)
St Mary's
Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem)
Kelham Cooke (Con)
Andy Croft (Ind)
Simon Fenn
Jane Kingman (Con)
Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem)
Bourne Town Council
Cawthorpe
Helen Crawford
Brenda Johnson (Ind)
Anna Kelly
Roy McKinney
Colin Pattison
Andrew Willis
Dyke Fen Ward
No nominations were received
North Fen Ward
Zoe Lane
Julia Reid
South Fen Ward
Rhys Baker
James Brown
Nigel Eveleigh (Ind)
Paul Fellows (Ind)
Sue Mallett (Ind)
Robert Reid
Market Deeping Town Council
Mill Fields
Bob Broughton (Ind)
Pam Byrd (Ind)
Xan Collins
Dick Hughes
Debbie Jones (Ind)
David Shelton
Jean Sked (Ind)
Swine's Meadow
Joe Wey