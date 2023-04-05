The candidates vying for a seat on a town council have been revealed.

Elections for Stamford Town Council, Market Deeping Town Council and Bourne Town Council will take place alongside the voting for South Kesteven District Council on Thursday, May 4.

Below is the list of candidates standing in each of the relevant wards.

Ballot paper being posted into ballot box during elections. Photo: Chris Loades

If they are standing for a party, it is indicated in brackets.

Stamford Town Hall

Stamford Town Council

All Saints North

Bret Allibone (Green)

Elaine Hooper (Ind)

Habib Rahman (Lib Dem)

Max Sawyer (Ind)

Sheila Sismore

All Saints South

Shaun Ford (Ind)

Breda-Rae Griffin (Con)

St George's

Barry Devereux (Ind)

Dave Dorson (Ind)

Ed Fancourt (Lab)

Gloria Johnson (Con)

Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem)

Jo Winterbourne (Lab)

St John's

Lindsey Adams

Lisa Brewin (Lib Dem)

Angela Carter-Begbie (Reform UK)

Yvette Diaz-Munoz (Ind)

Robin Morrison (Lab)

Daniel Paice

Marion Pitt (Ind)

Robert Sandall (Con)

Susan Sandall (Con)

Jonathan Waples (Lab)

St Mary's

Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem)

Kelham Cooke (Con)

Andy Croft (Ind)

Simon Fenn

Jane Kingman (Con)

Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem)

Bourne Town Council

Cawthorpe

Helen Crawford

Brenda Johnson (Ind)

Anna Kelly

Roy McKinney

Colin Pattison

Andrew Willis

Dyke Fen Ward

No nominations were received

North Fen Ward

Zoe Lane

Julia Reid

South Fen Ward

Rhys Baker

James Brown

Nigel Eveleigh (Ind)

Paul Fellows (Ind)

Sue Mallett (Ind)

Robert Reid

Market Deeping Town Council

Mill Fields

Bob Broughton (Ind)

Pam Byrd (Ind)

Xan Collins

Dick Hughes

Debbie Jones (Ind)

David Shelton

Jean Sked (Ind)

Swine's Meadow

Joe Wey