The South Kesteven District Council by-election for the vacant Stamford All Saints ward will be contested by four candidates.

The by-election was called following the death of Mike Exton in August last year.

Mr Exton served on the district council for 16 years and was a former Mayor of Stamford.

Three independent candidates have been nominated - Richard Cleaver, of Priory Road, Graham Maxwell, of Waverley Gardens, and Tony Story, of Peterhouse Close.

The quartet of candidates is completed by Conservative nominee, Amanda Schonhut, of Lambert Mews.

Voting will take place on Thursday, October 28.