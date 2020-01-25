St Luke’s Church at Tixover has reopened for services following refurbishment.

Restoration of the roof, windows, stone and plaster was funded by a £97,000 grant from landfill operator Mick George Ltd, through its community fund, and carried out by Messenger Construction of Collyweston.

The early 12th Century church is one of the oldest in Rutland. Standing alone in fields, it has no electricity and is lit by candles, attracting many visitors to its monthly services.

Churchwarden David Gandy said: “I have been in the construction business for over 60 years and was most impressed by Messengers’ performance.

“They started and completed the works to the agreed schedule, provided skilled crafts-men such as are required for such work, and were a pleasure to do business with.”

An official re-opening will coincide with the Candlemas service on Sunday, February 2.

