A new food and drinks shop proved popular on opening day.

Franchisees Simon and Michelle Mobey opened Vom Fass in St Paul’s Street, Stamford to a queue of shoppers on Friday (August 25).

“The response has been immense.

“People were tapping on the window asking when we were going to open,” said Simon.

Simon and Michelle Mobey outside the new shop

The shop’s German name means ‘from the barrel’ as it sells liqueurs, spirits, balsamics, oils and gourmet food.

“My favourite is our melon liqueur. We also have whiskeys which have been in the barrel for 40 to 50 years,” Simon said.

Vom Fass, founded in Ravensburg in Germany in 1994, has opened Stamford as its second UK store.

A cocktail tasting station

Simon, 41, said: “People have been really enjoying the store and tasting the new flavours.

“It’s like a candy shop for adults.”

Thomas Kiderlen, founder of Vom Fass, came to Stamford for the first time to open the store and praised the friendliness of the town.

Thomas Kiderlen fills a bottle for a customer

“The town itself is very busy. There are plenty of shops with no empty buildings which is quite rare,” he said.

Simon and Michelle are hoping to open another shop at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle in Grantham within three to four months.

The colourful shelves ready for customers

Simon Mobey fills a tasting glass

The range of food and drinks at Vom Fass

By Madeleine Brooks