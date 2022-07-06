Home   News   Article

Car crashed into garden at Toll Bar, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:44, 06 July 2022
A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing through a garden fence.

The accident happened at just before 9am at the Toll Bar junction of Casterton Road, between Great Casterton and Stamford.

A Mitsubishi Shogun and a Volkswagen car were involved, with the Shogun ending up in a garden. The resident was at home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

A Mitsubishi Shogun went through a garden fence
A fire crew from Stamford attended and worked with Rutland police to make the scene safe and help those involved.

