Car crashes into Stamford building after hitting pool of water

A driver lost control of a vehicle after it hit a pool of water in Wharf Road, Stamford on Tuesday, December 18.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9pm.

A crew from Stamford Fire Station also attended the scene

Community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, Inspector Ian Martin said: "A vehicle was travelling along Wharf Road in the direction of St Mary’s Hill, when it appears to have gone through a large amount of standing water near the Riverside Apartments.

"This caused one side of the vehicle to slow down considerably, causing the vehicle to come off the road and collide with a building, before coming to rest in the middle of the road.

"All of the occupants were uninjured, and there were no other injuries reported."

Inspector Martin said the rain had caused "large amounts of standing water" in places.

"This is a good reminder that travelling in these conditions needs additional care," he said.

A tweet from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue stated: "Crew made the car safe and also made the scene safe by assisting @lincspolice with removing car from the road.

"Crew also gave casualty care to 3 casualties."