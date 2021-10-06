A town car free day has been postponed until next year.

Due to a clash of dates with the RAF Wittering Freedom parade, difficulties with road closures and aims to have low traffic neighbourhoods in place, Connect Stamford cancelled its Car Free Stamford event which was due to take place on September 19.

The group is now planning for the day to go ahead in spring 2022.

In a tweet, they said: "We hope that at that point the St George's low traffic neighbourhood will be in place and that local cycling groups including Cyclists of Stamford will get involved.

"We're also seeking sponsorship if anyone is interested."

The group, which aims to reduce car reliance in Stamford and encourages people to make journeys by foot or bicycle, came up with the idea to showcase what the town could be like with less traffic.

They also hope it will encourage everyone to walk or cycle for one day to experience the health and environmental benefits.