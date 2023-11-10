A new car garage is hosting an open day this weekend.

Imperium Automotive will open at Spalding Road Business Park in Bourne.

It will offer a full range of vehicle services under one roof including MOTs, services, tyres, air conditioning and repairs. It will also provide a courtesy car and customer pick up and drop off service.

Bourne. Photo: Google Maps

The company will be run by managing directors Jamie Dunbar, Darren Penney, Gav Waddingham and Tom Wenman and engineering manager James Laud.

The open day takes place on Sunday (November 12) from midday until 4pm.