Parking charges suspended at the height of the coronavirus pandemic are to be reinstated in council-run car parks from Saturday (August 1).

South Kesteven District Council temporarily suspended charges at the end of March, and in June extended the suspension to July 31 to cover the reopening of town centres.

The council’s cabinet member for commercial and operations, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “The suspension of parking charges was a temporary measure and we have ensured it remained in place while the outbreak was at its peak.