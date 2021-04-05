A town car park will be closed for seven weeks while Anglian Water carries out repairs to a sewer.

Work begins on Tuesday (April 6) with a one-way system covering a part of Stamford town centre.

Access to St Leonard’s Street will be via St George’s Street from the Marks and Spencer’s end and the current one-way system along St George’s Street will be reversed.

Anglian Water plan for traffic management during sewer repairs in Stamford. Image: Google Maps

St Leonard’s Street car park will be closed.

Anglian Water says residents will still be able to use their taps and flush their toilets as normal.

The work will repair the 50-year-old sewer under St Leonard’s Street which has become cracked because of ground movements and gas inside the pipeline.

Engineers are relining the pipe, which avoids having to dig it up completely.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place.