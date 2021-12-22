A conman who swindles money from good Samaritans has struck again.

The criminal, who poses as an Italian needing directions from Stamford to Manchester airport, persuaded a man to withdraw and give him £250 from a cash machine at Morrisons supermarket in Uffington Road.

The incident happened at about 9.15am on Monday (December 20).

Police have an image of a man at the Morrisons cash machine they would like to speak to.

He is white, wore dark coloured trainers, blue jeans and a dark coloured top.

He was also wearing a dark cap, glasses and a face mask.

A very similar incident, which happened in Aldi car park in Uffington Road 10 days earlier, was also reported to Stamford Police.

The culprit, who speaks with an accent, had claimed to be setting up a shop in Stamford and tried to give both victims 'gifts' of perfume and watches. The items have little value.

The victim of the con in Aldi car park noticed that the man drove a white Fiat car.

Insp Gary Stewart of Stamford Police said: "We need witnesses to this crime, or anyone who has been approached by this conman, to come forward with information - particularly the registration plates of the vehicle.

"If you are approached by someone asking for directions to a place that is not local, and therefore seems odd to ask about, do not engage with them.

"Instead, give them directions to the nearest police station and we will deal with their issue."

Anyone who has seen the car park conman 'at work' and who can provide additional information to officers in Stamford should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 206 of December 20.