A new visitor car park is to be built at Burghley House near Stamford.

Due to open in spring, the car park will provide 365 bays in the main area and a further 370 spaces in an overflow area.

It will be located to the east of the existing parking area, which is accessed from the Pilsgate entrance in Barnack Road.

David Pennell, Burghley’s chief executive, said: "Those that visit Burghley often will be familiar with the ongoing issues at the existing site, with mud during and after wet weather, the accessibility difficulties posed by the uneven surface, as well as the challenge in adequately coping with the volume of spaces required during busy periods and special events.

"The new car park will vastly improve the experience for our visitors.

"However, it’s not just our visitors who will benefit but the conservation of the parkland itself.

Parking will be moved from the left area outlined in red to the area on the right

"The newly located car park will reduce the impact of cars on our trees in the current location and allow this area the opportunity to recover and return to its natural and intended landscape.”

The old car park will be returned to grassland to avoid further root damage to the trees through the compaction of the soil.

The new car park will remain free of parking fees and will provide CCTV for security, electric vehicle charging points and an area for coaches. Disabled parking will remain in its current location next to the main visitor entrance.

Miranda Rock, who lives at Burghley House, said: “We are committed to creating a welcoming and enjoyable visitor experience and that begins from the moment of arrival.

The layout of the new parking area

"The new purpose-built car park will make a positive difference to visitors.

"The addition will help ensure as many people as possible can enjoy Burghley year-round, whether they are visiting to explore the house and gardens or coming to enjoy a walk in the park.”

Market Deeping-based Burmor Construction will start work on Monday (October 31).

Visitors to Burghley House, gardens and park can continue to use the existing car park this winter.