Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Car set on fire in Old North Road, Wansford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:21, 22 August 2023

An arson investigation has been launched after a car was set on fire.

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Old North Road in Wansford yesterday afternoon (Monday, August 21).

Wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets they extinguished the blaze.

Firefighter. Picture: Stock image
Firefighter. Picture: Stock image

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Crime Fire Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE