An arson investigation has been launched after a car was set on fire.

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Old North Road in Wansford yesterday afternoon (Monday, August 21).

Wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets they extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.