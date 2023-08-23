More than 600 cars and motorbikes were on show at an annual event that has become ‘bigger than ever’.

The Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show, now in its 21st year, took place at Willow Brook Farm on Saturday.

Matt Thompson, chairman of Maxey Charity Club, which organises the show, said: “Following last year’s last-minute reshuffle of venues from our Maxey site to Willow Brook Farm we returned to the fabulous venue - and what a result it was.

The weather helped to make the show a success. Photo: Richard Gunn

“We had the most cars showing ever and raised £6,000 for local charities.

“Undoubtedly the weather played a big part in bringing out the enthusiasts but we are all really pleased with the result.”

Thanking the people who supported them, he added: “We wouldn’t be able to stage the event without the help of our sponsors and the team of volunteers who helped us with the set-up and on the day.”

Barry Daff in his 1960s Gaz Volga. Photo: Richard Gunn

The event has now raised more than £90,000 for community good causes.

Show results give the competition class, the winning vehicle and the owner’s name:

• Pre war – Belsize 16hp 1912 – Robert Hadfield

• 1940s/50s – Wolsley 1500 Mk1 – Winston Isaacson

The show attracted more than 600 vehicles. Photo: Richard Gunn

• 1960s – Gaz Volga – Barry Daff

• 1970s – Porsche 914 – Mark Stemons

• 1980s – Alfa Romeo Sprint – Paul Smith

Paul Smith brought a 1980s Alpha Romeo Sprint. Photo: Richard Gunn

• Modern classic – Saab 900S – Andrew Todd

• Custom car – Fiat 128 1300CL – Dean Harley

• Kit car – JBA Falcon Tourer – Roy Beard

A 'General Lee' Dodge Charger brought back memories for those who watched The Dukes of Hazard. Photo: Richard Gunn

• Commercial – Bedford Fife Engine – William Baker

• 4 x 4 – 1944 Willys MB – Adam Selhurst

• Best bike – 1958 MC Augusta – Sean Lord

Robert Hadfield in his Belsize. Photo: Richard Gunn

• Best scooter – 1959 Lambretta L1 150 – Mike Shattock

• Best in show – Fiat 128 1300 CL – Dean Harley

• Visitors’ choice – 1972 Jaguar E Type – Phil Jane

This RAF vehicle attracted attention. Photo: Richard Gunn

• Pat Summers – Pierce Arrow – Mel Dolby

Master of ceremonies Peter Thompson and car judge Sam Skelton award Winston Isaacson a prize for his Wolseley. Photo: Richard Gunn

Motorcycle judge Robin Homewood, left, and Mike Shattock, centre take a look at a Lambretta scooter. Photo: Richard Gunn

If you have an event coming up email details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk