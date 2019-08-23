The 16th annual Stamford Car Show and rally will be held on The Meadows on Sunday, August 25.

This year’s event includes: a display of 500 cars, from vintage vehicles to modern super cars with awards for individual categories and Best In Show; hot and cold food, drink and snacks; children’s play area; a charity duck race and a flypast by an RAF Dakota.

The show is suitable for all ages and will be open from 10am until 5pm. Admission is free but donations are welcomed.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to take a leisurely rally through Stamford and the surrounding countryside before taking their positions at the show.

Rally cars will arrive at midday and the show will be officially opened at 1pm. Judging will start at 1.45pm. Trophies will be presented at 3pm and there will be a flypast at 4.13pm.

All proceeds raised will go to Stamford and District Round Table Community Service Fund for local causes. Stamford Car Show is the primary fund raising event organised by Stamford and District Round Table.

Visit www.stamfordroundtable.co.uk; www.facebook.com/events/347849492832896 or Instagram for more details about Stamford and District Round Table and updates on the Stamford Car Show.

