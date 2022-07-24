A car show which attracts about 500 display vehicles will be on Stamford Meadows later this summer.

The Stamford Car Show is organised by Stamford Round Table and this year has secured Lightspeed Broadband as its main sponsor.

The event on Sunday, August 28, from 10am to 5pm will raise money for local charities as well as providing a day out for families and classic and supercar enthusiasts.

Darryl Mitchell, Jake Allen and Robert Copeland from Lightspeed, with, second left, Stamford Round Table member Jimmy Wright. Photo: Lloyd Rogers

In addition to the show there will be a Lancaster Bomber flypast, the chance to tour one of Stamford's fire engines, as well as games, a treasure hunt and inflatables for children.

Refreshments will include soft and alcoholic drinks, coffees, teas, ice creams and sweet and savoury snacks.

People wishing to exhibit a vehicle can register at www.stamfordcarshow.co.uk

Joe Allen, event organiser, said: “We’re thrilled to have LightSpeed’s support as headline sponsor of the show.

"It means we can help more local charities and projects really making a difference to the lives of people in our community.

"It’s exciting to be preparing for the event after a tough few years, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming all our visitors to this very special event.

"We’ve had lots of entries already, but we do still have limited space for vintage and special cars, so get your entries in."