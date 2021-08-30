Gleaming bumpers and well-buffed bonnets were the order of the day at an event on Stamford Meadows yesterday.

Stamford Car Show, a charity event organised by Stamford and District Round Table and run by volunteers, attracted hundreds of exhibitors and many more visitors.

Starting with a rally through Stamford and the surrounding area, the day rounded off with judging and awards.

Alison and Kevin Marshall by their 1958 Fairlane Skylander with interceptor engine and fully retractable hardtop. Photo: Alan Walters

Car clubs from Grantham, Spalding, Peterborough, Boston and Norfolk attended, as well as the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, the Citroen Club, and the TVR Car Club.

Meanwhile, Stamford firefighters came along with one of their two fire engines, giving children the chance to climb aboard.

Thanks to those who came along to support the event, the show will provide a boost to the Round Table group's fundraising, with money to be distributed to good causes in the community.

Jack and Daisy Dickie with Evelyn Dickie-Meadows. Photo: Alan Walters

Ewan Friend, Tom Priestly, mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson, Coun Sheila Sismore and Jez Mavin. Photo: Alan Walters

Firefighters from Stamford attended the show. Photo: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Skylar and Indie-Mae Buckhill try out the helmet in a Stamford fire engine. Photo: Alan Walters

Anne and Clive Rothwell from Easton-on-the-Hill with their 1942 Willis Jeep. Photo: Alan Walters

Steve Park from Rutland with his Lotus Esprit Turbo. Photo: Alan Walters

Ian Betts checks over his Cobra Dax replica based on a 1982 Jaguar XJ6 and fitted with a Chevrolet 6.3 litre motor. Photo: Alan Walters (50710693)

Chris Maddock of Stamford with his 1973 Chevrolet C20 34-ton pick up, originally a camper special and imported from Arizona. Photo: Alan Walters

Tor Newcombe and Emily Smith relax in front of a British Open classic Mini. Photo: Alan Walters

John Fisher from Boston and Emmy Knipps in a Wolseley Hornet Crayford convertible. Photo: Alan Walters

Darren and Sharon Smith relax on the back of their 1950 Chevy pick up. Photo: Alan Walters

William Jones takes to the wheel of an HGV with mum Kelly Jones. Photo: Alan Walters

Miles and Chloe Tetherton enjoy being in dad's Jaguar XJS. Photo: Alan Walters

Neil and Keith Wise with their 1974 RS Escort 2000. Photo: Alan Walters