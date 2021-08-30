Home   News   Article

Stamford Car Show rallies a great crowd

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:55, 30 August 2021
Gleaming bumpers and well-buffed bonnets were the order of the day at an event on Stamford Meadows yesterday.

Stamford Car Show, a charity event organised by Stamford and District Round Table and run by volunteers, attracted hundreds of exhibitors and many more visitors.

Starting with a rally through Stamford and the surrounding area, the day rounded off with judging and awards.

Alison and Kevin Marshall by their 1958 Fairlane Skylander with interceptor engine and fully retractable hardtop. Photo: Alan Walters
Car clubs from Grantham, Spalding, Peterborough, Boston and Norfolk attended, as well as the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, the Citroen Club, and the TVR Car Club.

Thanks to those who came along to support the event, the show will provide a boost to the Round Table group's fundraising, with money to be distributed to good causes in the community.

