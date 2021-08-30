Gleaming bumpers and well-buffed bonnets were the order of the day at an event on Stamford Meadows yesterday.
Stamford Car Show, a charity event organised by Stamford and District Round Table and run by volunteers, attracted hundreds of exhibitors and many more visitors.
Starting with a rally through Stamford and the surrounding area, the day rounded off with judging and awards.
Car clubs from Grantham, Spalding, Peterborough, Boston and Norfolk attended, as well as the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, the Citroen Club, and the TVR Car Club.
Meanwhile, Stamford firefighters came along with one of their two fire engines, giving children the chance to climb aboard.
Thanks to those who came along to support the event, the show will provide a boost to the Round Table group's fundraising, with money to be distributed to good causes in the community.