Firefighters and their family members gave a shining example of how to raise money on Saturday (August 12).

They held a charity car wash at Stamford Fire Station in New Cross Road that raised just over £930, with £400 going to the Royal British Legion and 530.55 to the The Fire Fighters Charity.

Members of the station’s two crews used fire hoses, soapy sponges and brushes to clean a steady stream of visitors’ vehicle in return for each driver’s charity donation.

Fire crew members and family members who helped with the car wash. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Crew manager David Vines said: “We had an excellent day and want to thank everyone who came along to support this community event.”

The Fire Fighters Charity turns 80 this year and has asked people to ‘do something special to mark the occasion and raise funds’. The charity supports firefighters dealing with life-changing injuries, health diagnoses and mental health issues.

It is also the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, which supports armed forces veterans in a similar way.

Six-year-old Harvey Smith grabs a bucket and a sponge to help his dad. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford crew manager Jacob Smith with his son, Harvey. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Three-year-old Stanley Holland helps to wash his mum's car with help from Dominic White. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The car wash raised £930, split between The Royal British Legion and The Fire Fighters Charity

Members of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion attended the car wash to help with the collection of donations.