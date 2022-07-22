This weekend, Ray Atkinson will be at Stamford Fire Station supporting a day-long car wash by crew members.

A firefighter for 26 years, Ray retired from duties in 2015 with strange symptoms - weakness in his arms and hands.

Two years later he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) and it is the Motor Neurone Disease Association that will receive funds raised through the car wash.

Rachel Driver and Ray Atkinson, holding his firefighter retirement gift of an axe

A former foundry worker at Mirlees Blackstone in Stamford, Ray, who lives in Irnham Road, now finds day-to-day tasks, such as using a knife and fork, tricky.

MND affects the brain and nerves causing weakness that worsens over time. While Ray’s upper body is affected, others lose strength in their legs or lose their speech.

There is no cure and Ray was told, back in 2017, that he might only live two years.

Firefighters in Stamford at a previous car wash

Rachel Driver, Ray’s partner, said: “We know what’s coming but to accept it is hard.

“We have had a lot of support from the Motor Neurone Disease Association, making small adaptations to our home and providing treats for the children - and their nurses are fantastic.”

Rachel and teenagers Alicia and Isla, and Eva who is 12, are used to helping Ray with putting on his shoes and other tasks, and think nothing of helping him, but the Motor Neurone Disease Association supports unpaid carers like them.

Ray is still able to work and has a job in maintenance at Tallington Lakes, although his role has become more focused on the organisation of tasks rather than carrying them out himself.

“It is frustrating,” said Ray, who has been used to a life spent working with his hands and, in his role as a firefighter, using tools and breaking down doors when necessary.

“But I stay in touch with the crew members at the fire station and that helps to keep me going.”

To support the fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Fire Fighters Charity, people can take a vehicle to the car wash at Stamford Fire Station on the corner of Radcliffe Road and New Cross Road between 9am and 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Fire crew members will clean cars and vans in return for a donation, and there will also be a fair ride for children and a chance to find out more about becoming a firefighter.