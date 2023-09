Traffic is moving slowly following a crash between a caravan and a car.

The caravan and car collided on the A1 southbound near Stoke Rochford.

A fire engine has been seen attending to the incident.

A caravan and car have crashed on the A1 near Stoke Rochford.

A caravan and car have crashed on the A1 near Stoke Rochford.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.