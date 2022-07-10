Stamford and District Cribbage League is preparing for the new season with a pub meeting later this month.

New players and teams are welcome to join, and can be from a pub, social group or just friends with an interest in playing cards.

The league will hold its annual general meeting on Monday, July 25, at The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe at 7.30pm.

Some of the winners from last year's league

Any teams wishing to play in the 2022-23 season should register their players then.

For more information contact the league chairman, Jill Newbold, on 07773 955535, or the treasurer, Sarah Critchard on 07495 567643.

The league members for the 2021-22 season enjoyed a lively presentation night at Empingham Cricket and Social Club, where trophies were handed out to the winners and runners up of the league and other competitions.

Results for the 2021-22 season were:

Winners: The Jolly Brewer B team

Runner up: Empingham Cricket and Social Club

Third: Ketton Sports and Cricket Club

Wooden spoon: The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe.

Competitions results:

Dryden Cup winner: Empingham Cricket and SC; runner up: The Jolly Brewer B

Captains’ Cup winner: K Boyden; runner up: J Newbold;

Singles winner: A Johnson; runner up: J Bunney

Doubles winners: T Lilley and J Taylor; runners up: T and B Haynes

Foursomes winners: A and P Stubley, E and R Senior; runners up: J Newbold and S Critchard, A Johnson and J Sylvester

Play to Lose Winners: T Pridmore and K Bannister; runners up: J Bunney and P. Gattlin;

Highest average: D Britton.