Stamford and District Cribbage League winners collect trophies

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 17 June 2023

Card-playing teams have wrapped up a season of games at pubs and clubs across the area.

Members of Stamford and District Cribbage League celebrated the close of another season with a presentation night at Empingham Cricket and Social Club.

Trophy winners were: Empingham Cricket and Social Club (Community Shield 2022/23); The Jolly Brewer B, Stamford (league winner); The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe (runner up); The Jolly Brewer A (wooden spoon); Tony Lilley from The Hurdler, Stamford (The Captains’ Cup); Terry Pridmore from Ketton Sports and Cricket Club (runner up); Kevin Boyden from The Hurdler (singles winner); Tony Lilley from The Hurdler (runner up); Erica and Robert Senior from The Jolly Brewer A (doubles winners); Pip Gilman and Bill Hales from Ketton Sports and Cricket Club (doubles runners up); Jim Brader and Janet Hayre from The Jolly Brewer B (mixed doubles winners); Jill Newbold and Aubrey Johnson from The Blue Bell (mixed doubles runners up); The Jolly Brewer A (foursomes winner); The Blue Bell B (foursomes runners up); Tony Lilley and Tony Dalby from The Hurdler (play to lose winners); Pip Gilman and Bill Hales from Ketton Sports and Cricket Club (play to lose runners up); The Jolly Brewer B (The Dryden Cup winners); The Jolly Brewer A (The Dryden Cup runner up); A Johnson from The Blue Bell (highest average – 3.12).

League winners, The Jolly Brewer B team
The league’s annual general meeting is on Monday, July 24 at 7.30pm at The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe. Teams wishing to enter the 2023/24 season are invited to attend the meeting to register their players.

League runners up, The Blue Bell at Belmesthorpe
Those wishing to play cribbage, but who are not part of a team should contact Jill Newbold (chairman) on 07773 955535 or Sarah Critchard (treasurer) on 07495 567643.

