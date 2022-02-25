A Stamford care home which was told to improve three years ago has been praised for its covid measures in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The inspection was carried out at Priory Court Care Home on February 9 to assess infection prevention and control measures and staffing pressures, but not to provide a rating.

The Priory Road residential care home, run by Avery Healthcare, received an overall 'requires improvement' rating in its last full CQC inspection in August and September 2019.

Priory Court Care Home received good findings from its latest CQC inspection. Photo: Google (55070357)

The latest report, published on Tuesday, highlighted examples of good practice including checking hourly on residents who needed to isolate when they moved into the home to 'ensure they were safe and happy’.

Inspectors were assured on all aspects of infection control and prevention, and were told measures were in place to mitigate risks of staffing pressures caused by covid.

It also said Priory Court was supportive of visitors and provided a ‘visiting pod’ for those unable to wear facemasks for medical reasons.

The home, which is registered to care for adults of all ages, including those with dementia. had 35 residents on the day of inspection.

"Their findings are positive and reflect the very best care and support provided to our elderly residents and their families by our dedicated team," said Priory Court home manager Cathy Charley.

"We are looking forward to continuing our cautious approach to re-opening the home fully."