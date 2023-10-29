Residents at a care home will have ‘a better quality of life’ after money was raised for new equipment.

Cheryl Dyer, carer at Braeburn Lodge in Deeping St James, completed the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough to raise funds for the home.

Along with her partner Gary, Cheryl laced her trainers and completed 13 miles of the half marathon in icy conditions.

Cheryl Dyer, carer at Braeburn Lodge in Deeping St James, with partner Gary at the Great Eastern Run

The pair raised £1,280 in donations for Braeburn Lodge.

Cheryl said: “I would like to purchase one or more nursing chairs for our residents. The chairs cost around £800 each and having more of these chairs available would help our residents on the nursing and dementia unit to access more activities and have a better quality of life.”

Cheryl has been with Braeburn Lodge from the start, having joined Barchester Healthcare in 2014 when building work was still under way at the home.

Gary, now a project manager, served in the military for 23 years and often comes to the home in his uniform to talk to the residents about his experiences.

Dee Tugluer, activity coordinator at Braeburn Lodge, said: “We are one big family here at Braeburn.

“Cheryl is a very dedicated and supportive carer who always has the best interests of our residents at heart, especially those within our nursing unit.

“We are very proud of what she has achieved and look forward to purchasing two new nursing chairs for our home.”