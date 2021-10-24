A woman who begun working in the care profession after her mum’s death has been recognised with an award.

Rose Krezwell of Radfield Home Care won Employee of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards for her dedication to ensuring the very best for clients.

Rose became a carer after spending a number of years looking after her mum, Frances Arden, who fell ill with bowel cancer.

“I cared for her for two years and she came to live with me before she died. She made me promise that one day I would become a carer because she thought I would be good at it,” the 66-year-old said.

Rose uses her own time and money to purchase gifts for clients and support other carers.

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council which sponsored the category, presented Rose with the award.

He said: “The winner of this category this year is a model care professional, who truly goes above and beyond in her role.

“She simply epitomises everything that is good within the care profession and fully deserves the award of Employee of the Year.”

Rose believes it’s her experience which was the reason for her winning the award.

She said: “It was a wonderful evening - I’m still on cloud nine.

“I can’t put into words how surreal it is.

“It was an honour to be nominated so I couldn’t believe it really.”

She thanked James Beech, owner of Radfield Home Care, and her clients for the support.

Leo Zammit, of Peters’ Cleaners, and the team at Bluebird Care Stamford and Rutland, were runners up.

