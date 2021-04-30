The Care Quality Commission watchdog, which inspects GP practices, is asking for patients' experiences of accessing Lakeside Healthcare services in Stamford.

It is working with Healthwatch Lincolnshire to discover what impact current access arrangements may be having on patients.

Findings will also be shared with the NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which decides what services are needed locally and ensures they are provided.

The CQC and Healthwatch Lincolnshire survey

Lakeside Healthcare is considered to be 'Good' according to the most recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission in September 2019.

But the provider has come under significant criticism both before and during the pandemic from patients who have waited in long phone queues to speak to a receptionist.

Lakeside has said it is working on putting in a new phone system.

To take part in the survey, click here. The survey closes on May 10.

Two patients have spoken out on the 'failings' in their healthcare in Stamford.