A home care provider has been named among the best in the East Midlands.

Radfield Home Care, based in Great Casterton, was selected in the ‘Top 20’ Home Care Provider awards of 2023.

The industry accolade is given by Homecare.co.uk, an online reviewer of companies that help to care for people in their own homes.

From left, supervisor Rose Krezwell, registered care manager Yvonne Millier and supervisorKaren Brammer

Similar to Trip Advisor for tourists, the website allows clients and their families to review the care they are receiving based on the quality of staff, standard of care, office management team, dignity of services, and value for money.

The 20 best home care named in each region. Radfield was in a field of more than 950 home care providers in the East Midlands and scored a 10 out of 10 rating.

Yvonne Millier, registered care manager, said: “This has been another fantastic year for us. We have been overwhelmed by the lovely reviews received from those we care for, as well as their families and friends. Our care professionals are simply amazing and deserve every bit of credit.”