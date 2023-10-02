A petrol station building was rammed with a telehandler before thieves made off with a cash machine.

Leicestershire Police is investigating a ram raid at the BP petrol station off the A1 at Tickencote in Rutland.

Police were called at 2.17am today (Monday, October) following a report that a JCB telehandler had been used to steal a cashpoint which was on an outside wall of the premises.

The petrol station has been taped off while police investigate

The cash point was placed on the back of a vehicle and the thieves fled the scene.

The JCB vehicle was discarded in the forecourt.

The petrol station, which includes a Spar shop, has been taped off by police while a wall is structurally assessed for safety reasons.

The vehicle used in the ram raid has been left at the scene

A spokesperson for the police said that an ‘investigation into the incident is in its early stages’.

They added: “Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, who has not already spoken with police, is asked to make contact with us.”

Two police officers remain at the scene

Information can be reported online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident 23*610506.