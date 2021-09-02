Distraction techniques are being used by thieves to steal hundreds of pounds from people using cash machines in Stamford.

A man using a cash machine at Morrisons supermarket in Uffington Road at about 10am yesterday (Wednesday, September 1) entered his pin and was told by a man that the machine was broken.

Shortly afterwards, the customer found £500 had been taken from his account. He later discovered his cash card was missing.

Morrisons in Stamford

Less than an hour later, a similar crime was committed against a woman using a cash point outside Sainsbury's at the Markham Retail Park, Ryhall Road.

A man distracted her by telling her the machine wasn’t working, and instructed her to press a button.

Her card was not returned.

Following a call with the bank, she discovered two lots of £250 had been taken from her account by someone using a cash machine back at Morrisons.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We’re warning people to be on their guard at cash machines, especially if they are approached by anyone making claims about the machine not working, or other comments designed to distract them."

Anyone who can help identify the criminal or criminals involved in the distraction thefts should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 142 if it relates to the theft Morrisons, and incident 195 if relates to the theft Sainsbury’s.