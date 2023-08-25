Work is set to begin to preserve the stunning fossilised skeleton of a prehistoric reptile found at a tourist hotspot.

It will be two years this weekend since the excavation of the Rutland sea dragon – the largest and most complete skeleton of an ichthyosaur, and the only species of its kind, ever found in the UK.

It was carefully removed, wrapped in a protective plaster of Paris jacket, and taken to a secure location to await conservation work.

The ichthyosaur, encased in protective plaster of Paris, with expert Dr Nigel Larkin who is leading its conservation

A team from Anglian Water, Rutland County Council, the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust (LRWT) and palaeontologists have been working on funding bids for the enormous project.

This week they announced Levelling Up Funding from the government had been secured.

Palaeontologists, led by expert Dr Nigel Larkin, hope to begin conservation work early next year.

A palaeontologist lies next to the 10-metre ichthyosaur skeleton found at Rutland Water in August 2021. Photo: Matthew Power Photography

The ichthyosaur was first spotted by Joe Davis, LRWT conservation team leader during routine maintenance near Egleton.

The 10m ancient marine reptile is about 180 million years old with a skull that weighs over a ton.

“It is incredible that it’s two years on from the amazing excavation of the Rutland Sea Dragon,” said Joe.

“I am really excited to move to the next phase of the project.

“By cleaning up and studying the find, we hope to find out so much more about the fossil - maybe how it died, what it ate and even find the eye ring on the fossil which has so far been hidden in the Jurassic mud!”

The inflatable Rutland Sea Dragon at the aqua park was opened in May this year. Photo: Matthew Power Photography

Anglian Water is marking the two-year anniversary of the excavation with family activities.

A free sea dragon trail launches on Saturday, starting at the visitor centre in Sykes Lane, where visitors can search for clues about the Rutland sea dragon to help solve a mysterious word.

Information on the ichthyosaur’s history will be displayed at the Anglian Water Birdwatching Centre at Egleton and around the nature reserve where visitors can see where the Rutland Sea Dragon was found.

Fossils from the excavation will also be on display at the Sykes Lane visitor centre.

Visitors can also take on the challenge of conquering the 10m inflatable Rutland Sea Dragon at the AquaPark, at Whitwell, while sea dragon-themed food will be on offer at the reservoir’s cafe’s throughout the bank holiday weekend.