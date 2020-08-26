A parking machine was emptied of money overnight at a town car park, sparking a witness appeal.

The sum, which was made up of loose change, was taken from one of the machines at the Cattle Market car park in Stamford on Tuesday night last week.

Anyone with information about the person responsible can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 143 of August 19, or Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 55111.