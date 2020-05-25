Home   News   Article

Cash to help Stamford, Bourne, Deepings and Grantham town centres reopen safely amid coronavirus pandemic

By Marie Bond
Published: 13:31, 25 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:40, 25 May 2020

A grant of £126,454 has been made to help towns in South Kesteven safely reopen high streets amid the coronavirus crisis.

The money for South Kesteven District Council is part of a £50 million 'Reopening High Streets Safely Fund' announced by the government and made available through the European Regional Development Fund.

It aims to help councils introduce safety measures such as signs, street markings and temporary barriers to aid social distancing.

