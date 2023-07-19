A council has approved the permanent use of part of Oakham Castle as a café.

Members of Rutland County Council's planning committee heard at a meeting on Tuesday (July 18) that the introduction of the café at the castle has been a success, broadening the appeal of the site and having a positive impact on both the visitor and educational use of the premises.

Castle Cottage Café closed its Church Street branch in 2020 when the lease expired and moved into the castle in 2021.

Norman celebrations at Oakham Castle.

Speaking to members, Nick Thrower, principal planning officer for the council said: “The café, which is accessed off the Market Place, between the Old Post Office building and Caffé Nero, generates additional revenue at the site, and to remove it would potentially compromise tourist footfall. The application is therefore for the continued use of the number one court area of the castle as a café, consent previously being given in 2020 for temporary use to assess the impact it would have on the heritage of the site."

He said that following the assessment, officers had decided the "café has broadened the appeal of the site to tourists in terms of bringing additional people into the site".

He said the educational officer has concluded that the area has not been harmed, and the conservation officer "has said that from a heritage perspective the public benefit outweighs the less than substantial harm".

The plans for Oakham Castle cafe

The application was accompanied by a review undertaken by Robert Clayton, head of culture and registration at Rutland County Council, who said that the introduction of the on-site catering facility has had a number of beneficial effects including: an increased length of stay by visitors; an improved offer for on-site events through provision of in-house catering; and the ability for visitors to learn about the history of the site in a relaxed environment whilst enjoying refreshments.

As of March 2023, more than 500 pupils from 23 schools and children groups had attended sessions at Oakham Castle, and used the café which is open from 9am to 4.30pm Tuesdays to Saturdays, and until 5.30pm during the summer holidays (between July 26 and September 1)

Members voted unanimously to approve the application for the café to become a permanent feature at Oakham Castle.