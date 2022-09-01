Grimsthorpe Castle will be shut for filming for most of this month.

The historic house, park and gardens will be closed to visitors from Thursday (September 8).

In a message on its website, a house representative said: “We thank you for your support.

“This is a huge opportunity for us and will generate vital funds and publicity to support Grimsthorpe for the future.”

A spokesperson for Grimsthorpe Castle said they were unable to divulge what was being filmed.

The final guided tour before the closure will take place on Wednesday.

The visitor attraction will reopen in the final week of October.