Belvoir Castle will provide visitors with a “spooktacular” time this Halloween.

From October 17 until October 31, the adventure playground will host a poetry trail around the park.

Guests are encouraged to put on spooky costumes to get into the spirit along the trail.

Belvoir Castle.

Free craft events will also take place at the Engine Yard.

Visitors aged 15 and above are invited to take part in the Belvoir Witch Hunt. Taking place on October 27, 28 and 31, the spooky journey will take people deep into the woods at night in search of the Witches of Belvoir.

Fnd out more at https://www.belvoircastle.com/halloween-witch-hunt/.

Belvoir Castle is located in the Vale of Belvoir, and has been the home to the Duke of Rutland’s family since 1067.