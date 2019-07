About £2,000 was stolen from Mama Liz's bar in North Street, Stamford, during a night-time raid.

The burglar, who was carrying a torch, climbed onto a roof and then through a window to get in at 3.30am on Monday.

Anyone with information should call Stamford police on 101 quoting incident 307 of July 22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Mama Liz's in North Street, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

