A cat was shot in the head by a group of young people reported to be armed with an air rifle and a crossbow.

The attack happened on the evening of Thursday, August 15 at Stamford Cemetery.

The cat is understood to have been returned to its owner but its condition is not known.

Stamford Cemetery. Photo: Google Maps

Stamford police would like witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident 117 of August 16.

