A spate of catalytic converter thefts in the area has sparked a warning from the police.

Overnight between Saturday (June 26) and Sunday (June 27), a catalytic converter was stolen from a Lexus parked in Primrose Way, Stamford.

Anyone who has information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 201 of June 27.

Police news

On the same night a catalytic converter was also taken from a Toyota Auris parked in Charlock Drive.

Witnesses should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 268 of June 27.

Inspector Gary Stewart said: "The vehicles that seem to be targeted the most are the Toyota Auris and Honda Jazz.

"If you own any of these vehicles please be aware they may be targeted by offenders so if you can, try to take steps, such as putting them in the garage.

"These cars have been attacked on people's driveways so if you have a lock then lock your gate."

He added: "These criminals are coming to Stamford to steal them. We don't think these are local people committing these crimes. "