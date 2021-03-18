People who missed live talks on Evergreen Care Trust, Healthwatch Lincolnshire and the social prescribing work of Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service can now catch up on YouTube.

The webinar, which was hosted online on Monday by Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity, is now available to watch using this link.

Healthwatch begins the first of the three short talks, outlining how the group keeps an eye on NHS services provided locally, and provides people with a chance to give feedback on their experiences.

Evergreen Care Trust

In the social prescribing presentation, which starts 18 minutes into the video, Lisa Gibson asks viewers to think what their past week would have felt like if interactions with family, friends and neighbours had not taken place.

She also compares the community of her grandparents' day to community life now, and explains how the NHS has 'medicalised' care, taking it out of the hands of family and community members - which has both benefits and drawbacks.

Lisa said social prescribing asks "what's strong in our community rather than what's wrong with our community?" and helps restore confidence in what is already available to benefit people's health. This might include walking groups, 'knit and natter' get-togethers and other clubs and activities.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service finds out what people might enjoy and helps them to access it.

More on social prescribing in the Stamford area can be found here.

Evergreen Care Trust's talk starts at 42 minutes, with Julie Mair and Sue Fletcher discussing the work of volunteers in helping to care for elderly and vulnerable people living in their own homes in the Stamford area.

During Covid-19 this has included phoning people to reduce feelings of isolation, as well as delivering prescriptions and helping with other essential needs.