The cause of a fire that destroyed eight cars 'cannot be determined' according to police.

Officers are investigating the incident in Edward Road, Stamford, which also cracked the windows of nearby flats and melted window frames and guttering.

Since the fire, which took hold at about 2am on Friday, July 22, an investigation has been carried out but it has proved inconclusive.

The view from the flats in Edward Road, Stamford (58157004)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The cause of the fire cannot be determined following examination by fire and police investigators.

“No arrests have been made in this investigation, but we would encourage anyone with information to come forward and get in touch.

“Officers spoke to many local residents and car owners to offer reassurance, but if you were affected and would like to speak to officers, contact us on 101 quoting incident 40 of July 22."

A camper van, pictured left, burned extremely fiercely, according to residents

Anyone with information can alternatively email: force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 40 of July 22 in the subject line.

South Kesteven District Council officers have carried out checks on the Edward Road flats, some of which are leased to their tenants and some privately owned.

A spokesperson for the council said appropriate fire safety measures were in place at the flats and its detailed fire risk assessments were up to date.

Fire alarms had been removed from communal areas of the flats recently on the advice of experts, who deemed it more dangerous for people to leave their home via a communal area where a fire might be.

Flat windows cracked in the extreme heat

All council homes are fitted with either smoke or heat detectors.