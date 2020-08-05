Home   News   Article

Police release CCTV images of man in relation to vandalism in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:54, 05 August 2020
 | Updated: 17:55, 05 August 2020

Police are appealing to people to help identify a man they want to speak about vandalism in Stamford.

The images from various CCTV cameras show a man who was in the town centre at about 4am on Saturday.

Items that were knocked over or damaged in Red Lion Square, Sheep Market and Scotgate included South Kesteven District Council bins and a planter full of flowers,

Read more
CrimeStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE