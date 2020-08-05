Police release CCTV images of man in relation to vandalism in Stamford
Published: 17:54, 05 August 2020
| Updated: 17:55, 05 August 2020
Police are appealing to people to help identify a man they want to speak about vandalism in Stamford.
The images from various CCTV cameras show a man who was in the town centre at about 4am on Saturday.
Items that were knocked over or damaged in Red Lion Square, Sheep Market and Scotgate included South Kesteven District Council bins and a planter full of flowers,
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)