Ketton Community Choir to perform Christmas carol concerts
Published: 16:00, 13 November 2023
People are being invited to a musical celebration of Christmas by a community choir.
A Christmas concert will be performed by Ketton Community Choir from 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 5, at St Mary’s Church, Ketton. This will include an uplifting mix of songs, plus music from the Alfresco Sax Quartet.
Then, from 7.30pm on Thursday, December 14, there will be Christmas songs and community carol singing at The Railway Inn, Church Street, Ketton.
Both events are free on the door, although people are invited to enjoy a mince pie and donate to Leukaemia Research.