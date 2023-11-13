People are being invited to a musical celebration of Christmas by a community choir.

A Christmas concert will be performed by Ketton Community Choir from 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 5, at St Mary’s Church, Ketton. This will include an uplifting mix of songs, plus music from the Alfresco Sax Quartet.

Then, from 7.30pm on Thursday, December 14, there will be Christmas songs and community carol singing at The Railway Inn, Church Street, Ketton.

Ketton Community Choir has already raised hundreds of pounds for Leukaemia Research

Jamie and Linda Betts, landlords of The Railway pub in Ketton, where Christmas song will be sung

Both events are free on the door, although people are invited to enjoy a mince pie and donate to Leukaemia Research.