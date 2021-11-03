A community lottery’s third anniversary has marked a milestone for three long-standing beneficiaries.

The Stamford-based dog charity, Mutts Nutts, is marking LotterySK’s third anniversary with a plea for more dog walkers and foster homes.

The charity has used income from South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery to carry on supporting the elderly and ill with care for their pets during the pandemic.

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue, with puppy Quinn

Bec Wilson, chief executive and operations manager, said: “LotterySK income has meant that we could continue to help with dog walking, vet and groomer visits and overall support during lockdown.

"It’s a very welcome injection of funds. We also provide temporary short or long-term care, or permanent rehoming for dogs and cats when owners feel they can no longer manage alone.

“We would love to hear from anyone who can offer help, particularly walking dogs or offering short term foster care with people used to dogs.

Mutts Nutts trustee Jane Stewart with her own rescue dog Jack

"We are also looking for a home for an elderly cat, who doesn't act her age.

“Signing up to LotterySK was very easy. I would highly recommend any charity to get involved.”

Mutts Nutts is one of 114 charities, good causes and community organisations benefitting from income exceeding £203,000 since LotterySK launched in late 2018.

In the past three years ticket holders have won a total of £107,250, including two lucky ticket holders scooping the top weekly prize of £25,000.

Community events at Deepings Library

Nominated good causes receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold – more than twice the amount raised by the National Lottery – with the chance of £25,000 in the weekly draw.

Ticket-buying supporters of Deepings Library have helped raise £2,547 through South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery, with income keeping services going during lockdown and pay for group leaders for autumn activities.

Deepings Library co-ordinator, Louisa Crowson, said: “LotterySK is a lovely, local lottery that supports local charities and community groups within South Kesteven.

How Lottery SK works

"It has been especially important for many organisations struggling through the pandemic.

“We don’t have any regular funding for activities and events, so the money raised from LotterySK is really vital.

"Even though we were closed for some of the time earlier in the year, we still provided a service somehow, either home delivery or serving customers through windows

Lottery SK

In Bourne, Three Counties Dog Rescue has heated its kennels and re-surfaced the car park with its £2,574 lottery income in the last year and received more than £9,000 thanks to lottery supporters since joining three years ago.

Trustee Max Mauchline said: “LotterySK income has funded work on the car park and created extra parking spaces.

"Putting heating into the kennels gives the dogs warmer, cosier living space and it’s meant that we have been granted a boarding kennels licence.

“We are grateful to LotterySK as it gives our supporters another way to support us, and we need as many sources and revenue streams as possible.

"They know that when they buy a ticket, they will be helping us to make improvements that benefit the dogs’ lives.”

To buy tickets, or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk where there is also information and advice for groups wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.